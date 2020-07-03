Joseph L. Solomon died peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the age of 94. He was surrounded by family in his Hillsboro, N.H., home, his face turned to the lake he so loved.
He was born in New York, served in the Navy during WWII, and graduated from Oberlin College in 1949.In 1954, he married Doris Vercoe and they had three daughters. He successfully ran the family's wholesale glass business until its sale in 1978.
In Hillsboro, Joe worked with the Fuller Public Library, the Hillsboro Area Community Service Corp., Monadnock Music, and others; he ran around Franklin Pierce Lake , and walked to the Corner Store for the paper.
After his wife Doris died in 1997, he moved to NYC where he met Rhoda Ross, whom he married in 2001.
He is survived by Rhoda Ross; her daughter, Sophie Sanders (husband Tony Brown and son Samuel).He is also survived by his three children, Magen Solomon (husband John O'Donnell), Mara Solomon-Auger (wife Maryellen and daughters Tobey and Noa), and Meli Solomon.
The family is grateful to local EMTs, the fire department, and many fine businesses. And as Joe donated generously to local organizations throughout his life, donations may be made in his honor to the N.H. Charitable Foundation (https://www.nhcf.org
) or to classical music or educational organizations.