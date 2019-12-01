Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Paul Jepsen. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Paul Jepsen, 85, of Nashua, NH died November 25, 2019 after a long illness.



He was raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Robert Jepsen Sr. and Josephine (McSweeney) Jepsen.



Joseph lived in New Hampshire for over 59 years. He graduated from Boston College with a BS in Physics, served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, worked at the National Security Agency and also worked many years in engineering and management roles in the aerospace industry.



Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Carrie. Beloved by his family, Joseph is survived by his five children, seventeen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, his brother Robert Jepsen Jr. and his wife Mary, his sister Virginia Lane and her husband Bill, and his sister Janet Mogilnicki and her husband Ted.



Services will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Route 101A in Merrimack, on Saturday, December 7th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive Merrimack, NH 03054.



Joseph's family would like to thank all the staff at Home Health and Hospice Care in Merrimack, NH and The Bridges by Epoch Memory Center in Nashua, NH for their loving care and support.



The FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE in Nashua is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to





Joseph Paul Jepsen, 85, of Nashua, NH died November 25, 2019 after a long illness.He was raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Robert Jepsen Sr. and Josephine (McSweeney) Jepsen.Joseph lived in New Hampshire for over 59 years. He graduated from Boston College with a BS in Physics, served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, worked at the National Security Agency and also worked many years in engineering and management roles in the aerospace industry.Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Carrie. Beloved by his family, Joseph is survived by his five children, seventeen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, his brother Robert Jepsen Jr. and his wife Mary, his sister Virginia Lane and her husband Bill, and his sister Janet Mogilnicki and her husband Ted.Services will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Route 101A in Merrimack, on Saturday, December 7th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive Merrimack, NH 03054.Joseph's family would like to thank all the staff at Home Health and Hospice Care in Merrimack, NH and The Bridges by Epoch Memory Center in Nashua, NH for their loving care and support.The FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE in Nashua is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.farwellfuneralservice.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close