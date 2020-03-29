Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe Boom" Peter Jarnutowski, 65, passed away peacefully at home in Hooksett, N.H., on Monday, March 23, after a long battle with the disease PSP. He was surrounded by family and friends, sharing stories, laughter, and encompassed with insurmountable love.



Joe was born Sept. 26, 1954, to Benjamin and Stephanie Jarnutowski in Philadelphia, Pa. He was one of seven children; bonded by love and adventure, exploring nearby woods, rivers, and orchards in his hometown of Feasterville, Pa.



At an early age, Joe became fascinated with the up-and-coming computer industry and was determined to go to a technical school. He began his business journey by hitchhiking from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire to attend New Hampshire College (now called SNHU) with a Management Information Systems major. He was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua in the data processing department and shortly after became the Data Processing Manager at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.



In 1984, he founded System Development Company of New Hampshire, headquartered in Manchester, NH. At SDC, he pioneered the development of many software innovations, helping hospitals automate processes, improve communication, and ultimately allowing doctors and nurses to provide better and faster care to patients. The flagship product, IntelliDESK, is still being used today by some of the best hospitals and the largest casinos in the world. While Joe was successful at improving the lives of customers across the world, he was equally successful at creating a family at the office.



By the time he sold his company in 2009, SDC had grown to over 80 employees across the United States. Employees, partners, and customers considered Joe a friend and the gold standard for professionalism, relationship building, and generosity. At the end of the day, he would take no credit himself, but give it all to his SDC family.



While attending New Hampshire College, Joe met his wife, Judy Eaton, and together they started a life filled with love, laughter, fun and adventure. When not working and providing a future for his family, Joe devoted his time to his three children, Elliott, Ryan, and Lindsey. He coached their soccer teams, was involved with Boy Scouts, and with family and friends, enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, boating, golfing, and tennis. Through his love, guidance and teachings, his children have grown with a purpose, ideals, and morals.



Joe was a hands-on guy and took tremendous pride in everything he did; living by the motto, "If you're going to do something, do it right." He was intrigued with old cars, loved being outdoors chopping wood and landscaping. He had a passion for woodworking and building things. One of Joe's special enjoyments was fireworks; hence his nickname, "Joe Boom." Every year, he looked forward to the Fourth of July, when he could provide beautiful fireworks for people to watch.



Everyone loved Joe! He was blessed with such a large circle of friendships ranging from childhood and college, to the Andrea Avenue neighborhood in Hooksett, to Far Echo Harbor Club at Lake Winnipesaukee, to his Quayside Yacht Club buddies, and of course his SDC family. His love for family and friends was unconditional. He will forever be remembered, appreciated and missed.



Joseph is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judith of Hooksett, N.H.; sons Elliott of Boston, Mass., and Ryan of Hooksett, N.H.; daughter and son-in-law Lindsey and Nicholas Leighton of Meredith, N.H.; brother and sister-in-law Benjamin and Gayle of Chalfont, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law Madge and Dean Jennings of Campton, N.H.; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Patricia of Quakertown, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law Janice and Edward Barger, of Levittown, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Merald Amos of Pipersville, Pa.; many nieces, nephews and



cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Stephanie Jarnutowski of Feasterville, Pa., and sister Stephanie of Portland, Ore.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe's Celebration of Life ceremony will be postponed until a later date. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP, Inc. at

