Joseph R. Kucharczyk, 77, of Auburn passed away peacefully in his home on July 28, 2020. He was born in Manchester on May 14, 1943 to Joseph and Mary (Jasinski) Kucharczyk. He was in the first graduating class from Manchester Memorial High School.
He served in the N. H. National Guard, and was a member of St. Hedwig Church. He worked at Honeywell, Jewell, RCL Electronics, Leighton Machine, Gilcrest Machine and Univex Food Equipment. He did most of his own auto and house repairs. He was a strong, caring, smart hardworking man and he will be missed dearly. He loved spending his time working on cars, building model airplanes and listening to air traffic control.
He is predeceased by his wife, Irene (Cormier) Kucharczyk in 2013 and his brother, Robert in 1941, and is survived by his son, Jason.
Services were private due to the coronavirus.
