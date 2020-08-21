1/
Joseph R. Kucharczyk
1943 - 2020
Joseph R. Kucharczyk, 77, of Auburn passed away peacefully in his home on July 28, 2020. He was born in Manchester on May 14, 1943 to Joseph and Mary (Jasinski) Kucharczyk. He was in the first graduating class from Manchester Memorial High School.

He served in the N. H. National Guard, and was a member of St. Hedwig Church. He worked at Honeywell, Jewell, RCL Electronics, Leighton Machine, Gilcrest Machine and Univex Food Equipment. He did most of his own auto and house repairs. He was a strong, caring, smart hardworking man and he will be missed dearly. He loved spending his time working on cars, building model airplanes and listening to air traffic control.

He is predeceased by his wife, Irene (Cormier) Kucharczyk in 2013 and his brother, Robert in 1941, and is survived by his son, Jason.

Services were private due to the coronavirus.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
