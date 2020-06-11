Joseph R. Guillemette, 79, passed away June 3, 2020 at his home. "Pep" as he later would be known best, took the world by storm. He loved his family and his children deeply and enjoyed spending time with them above all other things. He was a devoted father and husband, and cared for his late wife "Frannie" until her death just 8 months ago. In his working career "Pep" served Active Duty US Air Force during The Vietnam War Era. As a younger man he was a Master Plumber for 40 years then worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car until his retirement in 2017.
He is survived by his sister Madeline Dunn of Manchester, NH, and all of his beloved children, Donnie & Sandi Guillemette of Manchester NH, Richard Guillemette & Suzanne Houghton of Antrim NH, Tim & Ann Guillemette of Bedford NH, Sherry Gage & Craig Small of Plaistow, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grand children. Joseph is predeceased by his beloved wife Frances E. (Adams) Guillemette and 7 brothers and sisters, (Rita, Doris, Lucille, Roger, Bob, Pauline & Ronnie).
Services will be held at a later date in NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to: The Salvation Army/In Memory of Joseph R. Guillemette, 121 Cedar St., Manchester NH 03101.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For future service information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.