Joseph S. Richard
1925 - 2020
Joseph S. Richard, age 94 passed away on June 10, 2020 in Manchester, NH after an extended illness.

Joseph was born in Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada on August 3, 1925. He moved to Lawrence, MA in 1952 where he lived until retiring in 1989. Joseph was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Lawrence where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He spent the last 30 year of his life in Bedford, NH where he was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Seton Church.

Joseph's faith guided his life. He was not a man of many words but set a great example for his family. He taught without preaching. He was was a hard worker with a strong work ethic which he instilled in all five of his children. He was most happy spending time with his children and their families- always ready for a game of cards or walk in the woods. His grandkids always knew he had a pack of gum in his shirt pocket with sticks ready to be given away at the asking. Joseph cherished his time visiting his siblings and nieces and nephews in New Brunswick. He thoroughly enjoyed the evenings of guitar playing and singing by the campfire at the many Richard Family reunions. He was loved and respected by many people.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Anita (Myers) and children Bobby (Pattie,) Brenda (Serge) Gallant, Karen (Kazem) Yahyapour, Don (Colleen,) and Debbie (Bob) Winterson, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 18th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. A private funeral mass for family only will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford- for Immediate family members only- at the request of the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust - 401 Park Dr. Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

To view Joseph's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral Mass
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Aunt Anita and all the Richard family in these difficult times. You're in our thoughts.
Pauline and Sylvio LeBlanc
Family
June 14, 2020
What a special uncle he was for all of us, he will always have a special place in our heart. Rest In Peace dear uncle Joe. Wish we could be there with all of you.
All our love xox
Geraldine & Eugene
G&#233;raldine Leger
Family
June 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy Anita and family! You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace he will be missed!
Anita and Ernest Richard
Family Friend
