Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Joseph Timothy O'Sullivan, 78, of Manchester, NH, died January 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.
Born in Portsmouth, NH on October 29, 1941 he was the son of James and Anna (Connors) O'Sullivan. He was a resident of the Queen City for most of his life.
He served with the United States Marine Corps.
Devoted to his faith, he was a longtime communicant of Saint Joseph Cathedral.
Joe is a 1959 graduate of Portsmouth High School and earned his BS in Political Science from St Mary's University, Halifax NS, in 1963. Later in his professional life, he completed his MA in Counseling at Lesley University, Cambridge, MA.
The majority of Joe's professional life was spent implementing and administering Employee Assistance Programs at public utilities, including PSNH and NSTAR. Helping people was a labor of love for Joe, a passion he developed in his personal recovery. As a result, he served on the Board of Directors for the Farnum Center and the Employee Assistance Professionals Assn. of MA and RI. In addition, he was active with the Amethyst Foundation, an organization offering professional substance abuse education.
Joe was a first generation Irish-American and extremely proud of his heritage, visiting and maintaining relationships with family there. Joe loved his family and will be remembered as a devoted husband and father. Family and friends were the center of his life. He was enthusiastic as both host and guest.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Janet (Lydon) O'Sullivan; daughter, Maura O'Sullivan and husband, Joe Speidel, of Burlington, VT; son,Daniel O'Sullivan and wife, Molly, of Norfolk, MA; daughter, Cathleen O'Sullivan of Manchester, NH; his brother, James O'Sullivan of Portland, OR; and three grandchildren, Ryann and Teagan O'Sullivan and Timothy Conley. He was predeceased by two sisters, Anne M. (O'Sullivan) Beach and Eleanor O'Sullivan.
Services: Calling hours are Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Cathedral, Pine Street, Manchester, NH.
We are grateful for the support of all the caregivers, friends, and family who have given their time, compassion, and love. This long journey would have been impossible without you.
Memorial gifts in Joe's name can be made to Visiting Nurses Association/Hospice Services of Manchester https://www.manchestervna.org/ and Southern NH or the Farnum Center https://farnumcenter.org/.
Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a later date.
For more information please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 13, 2020
