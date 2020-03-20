Joseph W. "Joe Bear" Allain, age 52 of Hudson, NH and formerly of Methuen passed away on March 17, 2020. Joe was born in Lawrence on June 7, 1967 to the late Joseph and Mary (Gallant) Allain. He was a graduate of Methuen High School. Joe was an employee of Newport Construction for many years. He was a 20 year member of the Hells Angels MC. Joe enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and snowmobiling. Joe recently became a Papa Bear to Ellie.
Joe was the beloved fiance of Annie Cook. He was the dear brother of Joan O'Toole and her husband Daniel, Jan Ames and her husband Mark, and Judy Allain and her wife Donna. Joe is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Shannon, Danny, Dave, Rachel, Bryan, his stepchildren; Joseph Brittney, Kelsey, Hunter, and several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Joe's friends and family will hold a celebration of life to honor his legacy at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, www.pollardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to , Attn: Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Allain Family.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2020