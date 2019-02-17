Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph W. "Joe" Brunelle. View Sign

Joseph (Joe) Wilfred Brunelle, 89, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at Ridgewood Nursing Home.



He was born in Manchester on March 11, 1929 to Felix and Germaine (Martel) Brunelle in Manchester. Joe lived most of his life in Manchester. He attended St. Anthony of Padua School in Manchester, NH. Joe wed the late Rita Marlene Cote in 1952, together they had eight children, and were married for nearly 66 years. His family was the pride and love of his life.



Joe was a hard-working man always providing for his family. His employment years included Chicopee Manufacturing Company and Schonlands, and in his semi-retirement years, crossing guard, where he enjoyed greeting the children each day. As a young man, he also served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1957.



Joe was an outgoing, friendly man who never passed up an opportunity to chat with friends and acquaintances. Joe was an avid sports fan. Even though he was from New England, he was a die-hard NY Yankees and Montreal Canadians fan. He enjoyed volunteering, with his wife, at City Hall in Manchester, as well as an usher at the Palace Theatre for many years. They also enjoyed travelling throughout the United States together.



Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rita M (Cote) Brunelle in May; both of his parents; his daughter, Diane Poulette; his grandson, Michael Brunelle; his great grandson Henry Petersen; his three sisters, Lorraine Brunelle whose religious name was Sr. Mary Lillian Theresa - a Sister of Holy Cross, Lillian Brunelle, and Madeleine Labore; and his brother, Roger Brunelle.







He is survived by seven children, Linda Brunelle and her husband Lenny Garvey of Manchester, Karen Gookin and her husband Shawn of Amherst, Michele Petersen and her husband David of New Boston, Janine Musker and her husband Oscar of Lynn, MA, Annette Hanke and her husband Troy of Ladysmith, WI, Robert Brunelle and his wife Joanne of Sun Lakes, AZ, and Jennifer Richards and her partner Danny Charnas of Stuart, FL; his son-in-law Lucien Poulette and his wife Stephanie of Auburn; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his brother Gerry Brunelle of Ottawa Canada; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal Prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd. Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: at







Joseph (Joe) Wilfred Brunelle, 89, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at Ridgewood Nursing Home.He was born in Manchester on March 11, 1929 to Felix and Germaine (Martel) Brunelle in Manchester. Joe lived most of his life in Manchester. He attended St. Anthony of Padua School in Manchester, NH. Joe wed the late Rita Marlene Cote in 1952, together they had eight children, and were married for nearly 66 years. His family was the pride and love of his life.Joe was a hard-working man always providing for his family. His employment years included Chicopee Manufacturing Company and Schonlands, and in his semi-retirement years, crossing guard, where he enjoyed greeting the children each day. As a young man, he also served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1957.Joe was an outgoing, friendly man who never passed up an opportunity to chat with friends and acquaintances. Joe was an avid sports fan. Even though he was from New England, he was a die-hard NY Yankees and Montreal Canadians fan. He enjoyed volunteering, with his wife, at City Hall in Manchester, as well as an usher at the Palace Theatre for many years. They also enjoyed travelling throughout the United States together.Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rita M (Cote) Brunelle in May; both of his parents; his daughter, Diane Poulette; his grandson, Michael Brunelle; his great grandson Henry Petersen; his three sisters, Lorraine Brunelle whose religious name was Sr. Mary Lillian Theresa - a Sister of Holy Cross, Lillian Brunelle, and Madeleine Labore; and his brother, Roger Brunelle.He is survived by seven children, Linda Brunelle and her husband Lenny Garvey of Manchester, Karen Gookin and her husband Shawn of Amherst, Michele Petersen and her husband David of New Boston, Janine Musker and her husband Oscar of Lynn, MA, Annette Hanke and her husband Troy of Ladysmith, WI, Robert Brunelle and his wife Joanne of Sun Lakes, AZ, and Jennifer Richards and her partner Danny Charnas of Stuart, FL; his son-in-law Lucien Poulette and his wife Stephanie of Auburn; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his brother Gerry Brunelle of Ottawa Canada; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal Prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd. Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: at https://www.alz.org/ or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, 60601. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.