Joseph W. Czernicki
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joey" W. Czernicki, 78, of Manchester, NH, died May 24, 2020 at The Courville at Manchester, surrounded by the loving staff.

Born in Manchester, NH, on January 28, 1942, he was the son of Joseph W. and Waldyslawa "Lottie" (Witkos) Czernicki. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Joey will be remembered for his kind smile, sunny personality, and outgoing ways. He was a resident of The Courville at Manchester for twenty-three years, where he became of pillar of their community. The care and friendship he received by the nurses and staff will never be forgotten. He was avid New England Sports fan. Joey was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.

A private graveside committal service was held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Goffstown, with Bishop Paul Sobiechowski officiating.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss note John 6:28,29.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved