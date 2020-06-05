Joseph "Joey" W. Czernicki, 78, of Manchester, NH, died May 24, 2020 at The Courville at Manchester, surrounded by the loving staff.
Born in Manchester, NH, on January 28, 1942, he was the son of Joseph W. and Waldyslawa "Lottie" (Witkos) Czernicki. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Joey will be remembered for his kind smile, sunny personality, and outgoing ways. He was a resident of The Courville at Manchester for twenty-three years, where he became of pillar of their community. The care and friendship he received by the nurses and staff will never be forgotten. He was avid New England Sports fan. Joey was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.
A private graveside committal service was held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Goffstown, with Bishop Paul Sobiechowski officiating.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.