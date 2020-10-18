Colonel Joseph William Fischer, USAF, (Ret.), 84, resident of Amherst, NH died on October 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on July 17, 1936, a son of Sylvester and Marie (BrulÃ©) Fischer. He was raised and educated in Port Huron, Michigan and graduated from Marimon Academy, Aurora, IL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI.
During his long and distinguished career in the United States Air Force, he simultaneously earned a Master's Degree from University of Maryland.
Joseph and Sandra raised three sons as his assignments took him around the world, including Puerto Rico, Okinawa, Japan, Munich, Germany and the Pentagon. During his 27 years of active service, Joseph was awarded numerous commendations, medals and ribbons. He served his country proudly and retired in 1989.
Following his retirement, he lived in Chelmsford, MA and worked for ITT Sheraton. Following his second retirement, he lived in San Antonio, TX, Woodbridge, VA, Aurora, CO, and more recently made his home in Amherst, NH.
Joseph was a history buff and an avid reader. He had been a docent at the San Antonio Museum of Art and at the Ralph Waldo Emerson House. In addition, he was a hospice volunteer and was very active in the many parishes he belonged to over the years.
Joseph will be remembered for his love of family, a good meal and conversation.
Family members include his devoted wife of 57 years, Sandra L. (Zehnder) Fischer of Amherst, NH; three sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Tracy Fischer of Amherst, NH with whom he made his home, Col. William Fischer (Ret.) and his wife Janie Fischer of San Antonio, TX, John and Kristin Fischer of Milton, MA; five grandchildren, Sarah, Peter, LCpl Michael, Nicholas and Tyler; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles E. and Patricia Fischer of Berkley Springs, WV, Henry and Sandi Fischer of Grosse Pointe, MI, William and Patti Fischer of Sun City, AZ; many nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Amherst, NH. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com