Josephine Filipowicz Reilly, 95, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2020.Born in Bellows Falls, Vermont on May 23, 1925, Josephine was the eighth of John and Helen Filipowicz's eleven children. The family settled in Manchester when Josephine was still a young girl. She excelled academically and graduated from Manchester Central High School.She married her neighborhood pal John "Jumbo" Reilly on June 30, 1951. Together, they lived a memorable and satisfying life, raising five children in an environment rich with unwavering love, devoted support, strong values, and - of course - sports. The family's leisure and social interests revolved around the athletic teams Jumbo coached. While supporting her husband's legendary winning ways on the basketball courts and baseball diamonds, Josephine acquired her own elite knowledge of these games that surpassed that of many others, including opposing coaches. She met and maintained rest-of-life friendships through the Sweeney Post baseball program, including best friends and bowling buddies Mary Boardman, Marilyn Cashin and Ruthie Smith.Josephine's own legendary sporting achievements were established on the bowling lanes. She annually swept league scoring awards well into her nineties against bowlers who were decades her minor - including her daughter Pam.Josephine was employed by the Manchester Police Department. With the arrival of her children, she became a full-time, stay-at-home mom for 18 years. Thereafter, Josephine was a beloved and admired reading teacher at Parkside Junior High School until her retirement.Josephine was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver.Other interests included bingo, the casino slots, travel, and rooting for all Boston sports teams. She also loved playing cribbage. She taught the game to her children and grandchildren and took competitive pride in winning more than her fair share of those games.Above all, Josephine will be remembered for the generous love, unselfish sacrifices, and tireless support she gave to her family.Her life lessons to her children were delivered through her consistent character and actions rather than preached words. She displayed a calm demeanor, insightful guidance and willingness to take on any task to ease the lives of her family. Her many sacrifices apparently were made for her own quiet self-fulfillment, as she never sought praise or attention for her contributions. Josephine always maintained a positive perception and thankful appreciation of all that life gave to her. Staying active both physically and mentally, she remains an inspiration for leading a long, happy, productive and meaningful life.She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Lafond Cox of Dover and Paula Mattson and husband Tom of Auburn; two sons, Peter and wife Ann of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Michael and wife Kristen of Manchester; daughter-in-law, Nancy Reilly of Manchester; brother, Charles of Portland, OR;ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her parents, husband, son Patrick, and nine siblings - Sophie, John, Agnes, Leo, Walter, Steve, Mary, Paul, and Joseph.A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family, will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.A private mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, NH.Private burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to the Sweeney Post Baseball Program, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH 03103.For more information, please visit:www.connorhealy.com.