MANCHESTER - Josephine "Josie" Folis, 93, of Manchester, died peacefully on May 3, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on June 11, 1925, she was the daughter of Michael and Wadiha (Khoury) Dashy. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



She was educated in the local school system. In 1943, she graduated from Manchester High School Central.



Josie was a homemaker and also worked for several years in the shoe industry at local department stores including Leavitts, New Idea and Dodge Shoes.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose family was the center of her life. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious Middle Eastern cuisine for big family dinners. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach. Although she had limited eyesight in her later years, Josie always had a smile on her face and never complained.



She was a lifelong parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where she was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, Tri-Ortho and the Anagenesis Society.



She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Tully Folis in 2011; and her sisters Evelyn Spacone and Helen Mastacouris.



Family members include her four daughters, Joanne Bonito and her husband Tom, Elizabeth Holbrook, Nancy Folis and Susan Berry and her husband Bill, all of Manchester; her six grandchildren, Gina Bonito-Filippo and her husband Jamie of Marblehead, Mass., Greg Bonito and his wife Kristen of Wayne, Pa., Scott Holbrook of Manchester, Matthew Holbrook of Malden, Mass., Andrew Berry of San Francisco, Calif., and Jenna Berry of Boston, Mass.; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Emily and Ashley Bonito and James Filippo; three sisters, Loretta Shamie of Montreal, Lilly Ivos and her husband Steve of Lowell, Mass., and Marie Dovas and her husband John of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Caring Companions, especially Lea Berube who provided exceptional care and comfort to her.



SERVICES: Visitation is Wednesday, May 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



McHugh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



