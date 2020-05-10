Josephine "Joann" Gimopoulos
1946 - 2020
Josephine (Joann) Gimopoulos, 74, of Manchester, and beloved wife of the late Steve Gimopoulos, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC on May 2, 1946, daughter of the late Jack and Veronica (Simonavice) Trent.

Joann loved her family and spending time at home with everyone. She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, doing puzzles and games on her computer.

She is survived by her five children, Michael Letares and wife Serah, Michelle Dahood, Kim Florence and husband David, Daphne Letares, and Chris Letares, and eight grandchildren, Zachary Dahood, Alexandria Dahood, Maeve Manning, Michael Letares, Ava Letares, Maddox Letares, Jack Letares, and Caden Letares.

There will be no visiting hours. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be made at www.mchughfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Family
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
