Josephine (Joann) Gimopoulos, 74, of Manchester, and beloved wife of the late Steve Gimopoulos, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC on May 2, 1946, daughter of the late Jack and Veronica (Simonavice) Trent.
Joann loved her family and spending time at home with everyone. She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, doing puzzles and games on her computer.
She is survived by her five children, Michael Letares and wife Serah, Michelle Dahood, Kim Florence and husband David, Daphne Letares, and Chris Letares, and eight grandchildren, Zachary Dahood, Alexandria Dahood, Maeve Manning, Michael Letares, Ava Letares, Maddox Letares, Jack Letares, and Caden Letares.
There will be no visiting hours. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be made at www.mchughfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.