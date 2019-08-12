BRIGHTON, Mich. - Josephine L. McCallion, 91, died Aug. 9, 2019.
She was married to the late James McCallion.
Family members include her daughters, Debra (Robert) Hippert, Clare Henderson and Mary (James) Wiglusz; a son, Thomas (Erin); 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister Martha (the late Walter) Wanzer.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son and his wife, James and Irene; a brother, Bruno and his wife Betty; and a sister, Helen and her husband Dennis Clark.
.
SERVICES: The family has planned a private celebration of life.
Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton, Mich. (810) 229-9871 and Peabody Funeral Home, Derry, N.H. (603) 432-2801 are in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, Fla. 33131 or parkinson.org.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2019