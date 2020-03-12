Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Lavoie. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

LONDONDERRY - Josephine Lavoie, 87, of Londonderry, quietly died on March 10, 2020, in the skilled nursing facility Courville of Nashua. She was just a couple of weeks away from her 88th birthday.



She was the dear and loving wife of Maurice Lavoie. They were married for 48 years and while they did not have any children of their own, they tried to serve God's children through other avenues.



Born in 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Flynn (Cullen) of Lacoon, Glenfarne, County Leitrim, Ireland. Her home was in beautiful Glenfarne Valley. Raised on a small and typical Irish family farm, she was one of 11 children made up of seven girls and four boys.



At the early age of 15, Josephine entered the religious life by joining the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement and faithfully served her God with them for 23 years. She came to the United States between the years of the late 1940s to the early 1950s. In her religious life she was on the mission band and ministered and served the Lord in many locations including Philadelphia, New York City, New York state, Maine, and New Hampshire.



In 1968, she became laicized from her religious order but continued to serve God as a lay person in other veins. She became involved in various Catholic/Christian ministries. Josephine was active as a Eucharistic minister, the prison ministry, a teacher in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine to the young. The prison ministry included corresponding with various prisoners, informing them of the love and mercy that was available to them from the person, and the God, of Jesus Christ.



In 1968, she met her husband-to-be Maurice Lavoie in Boston, Mass., and they were married in March of 1972. During Josephine's married life, her first (and only) job was as the primary accountant for the Greater Nashua Day Care Center, located on Shattuck Street in Nashua. She worked there for nearly 25 years before retiring in the early 1990s.



Josephine was predeceased by nine of her siblings.



In addition to her husband of Londonderry, family members include her sister, Francis Kelly of Sweetwood, Killargue, County Leitrim, Ireland.



SERVICES: A wake is planned for Sunday, March 15, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. from St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 1 South Road, Londonderry.



A celebration of life is Monday, March 16, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Mark the Evangelist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Littleton.



Because of Lent and all services occurring in the church, flowers need to be omitted and will not be accepted for services.



Memorial donations may be made to Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, 2 Quincy St., Nashua, N.H. 03060.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit

