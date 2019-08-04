Josie (Klocek) Lee, 91 of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. A funeral Mass will be held at The Chapel at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford, New Hampshire at 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 6th.
Josie left Manchester as a young woman to serve as an Army nurse in the Korean War. She attained the rank of Captain at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Josie continued serving in the Army after the war ended. She eventually returned home to serve as an operating room nurse at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
In 1960, Josie married John Lee, a Marine Veteran and the hospital's personnel director and she embarked on a new adventure traveling with John for promotional postings at VA hospitals across the United States. The couple raised seven children. A devout Catholic, Josie was very charitable and supported several causes including the Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
In 2008, Josie and her husband of 50 years retired to Seattle, Washington to be closer to their children. Josie is survived by six of her children, ten grandchildren and one great grandson.
