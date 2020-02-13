BEDFORD - Josephine (Florek) Noon, 100, of Manchester, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, in Bedford Hills Nursing Home.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1919, she was the daughter of John and Anelia Florek. She resided in Manchester for several years and also lived in Milford.
She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School.
She was the widow of Arthur Noon, who died in 1976.
Family members include her daughter, Beverly Tappan and her husband Robert of Manchester; a grandson, Joshua Tappan and his wife Kendall O'Connor-Tappan of Atlanta, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m.
A committal service is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jaiden's Angel Foundation, c/o Holleigh Ciardelli Tlapa, 127 Noons Quarry Road, Milford, N.H. 03055 or online at jaidensangel.org.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020