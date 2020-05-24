Josephine R. Cheney
Greenville, NC - Josephine R. Cheney, 101 years, died at home with family Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Jo was a native of Manchester, NH and for the past 4 years had resided in North Carolina. She was the devoted wife of the late David C. Cheney and daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica Rojek. She was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Rojek and sister, Stella Lunt.

Jo served 18 years disseminating Materials for Loan in the Educational Department of the Currier Museum of Art and volunteered with the Friends Program as a foster grandparent to first graders at Wilson and Webster Schools for several years.

Jo will be lovingly remembered by her family including her children, Linda Chamberlin and husband, Charles, of North Carolina, John Cheney and partner Gail McLaughlin of New Jersey, and Roberta Reynolds and husband, The Rev. Dr. Gregory, of Manchester; grandchildren, Gabrielle and husband, Edward Storey, Pamela and husband, John Knight, Rebekah and husband, Kyle Welsh, Thomas Reynolds and wife, Sarah, and Christopher Reynolds and wife, Neha Thumar; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Owen Welch, Chloe Knight, Rachel, Luke, and Leah Reynolds; as well as nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
