LACONIA - Lt. Col. Joseph Maurice Boucher, U.S.



Born on May 21, 1931, in Milan, he was the son of the late Edward "Pete" Boucher and Dora (Laflamme) Boucher.



He attended Milan schools, St. Patrick's school in Berlin and was a 1949 graduate of Berlin High School.



In June 1949, he enlisted in the



He returned to Berlin, trained under the G.I. Bill and became a journeyman carpenter. He enlisted in the New Hampshire National Guard in 1956, again earning the rank of staff sergeant, before receiving his U.S. Army commission. Between 1956 and 1961, he served with Guard units in Berlin, Lancaster, Somersworth, Dover, and Portsmouth and as the senior tactical officer and instructor at the New Hampshire Military Academy in Concord. He was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Army in June 1961 and remained on active duty until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in May 1977.



Highlights of his military career include being the recipient of the outstanding Hawk Missile Battery Commander's trophy for three consecutive months while stationed in Germany from 1962 to 1965. He was picked to be a member of Gen. William Westmoreland's staff at the Military Assistance Command HQ (MACV) in Saigon, Vietnam, in 1966 to 1967. He received a special civilian clothes assignment in the Pentagon in 1967 where he served as the daily personal military intelligence briefer to the Secretary of the Army, the Army Chief of Staff, the Army Vice Chief of Staff, and several other senior general officers on staff in the Pentagon from 1967 to 1969. He received an early selection to the prestigious U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in 1970. After successful completion of that college, he then served a second tour in Vietnam, serving in the Intelligence Division of the U.S. Army Headquarters, (USARV) in Long Bien, Vietnam, in 1970 to 1971. Returning once again to the Pentagon, he then took command of the Army's largest Special Security Group, until 1974 when he was assigned to the Alaskan Command's Intelligence Division until 1975. He was assigned to the Alaskan Command's Intelligence Division. After the Alaskan command was disestablished in 1975, he served as the senior Army intelligence officer in Alaska until his retirement in 1977. He served in field artillery units, air defense units and for the last 14 years of his career he served in counter-intelligence units as a strategic and tactical intelligence analyst. He was decorated seven times for exceptional meritorious service, including two awards of the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.



In 1977, he moved to Laconia and was employed by the Allen-Rogers Corp. for five years as production control manager; Laconia Malleable Iron Foundry for four years as production control manager; and Margate Resort for eight years as superintendent of maintenance.



He was a member of Wilkins-



He was a wonderful, social, witty man who loved his family very much. He adored his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and spent many a happy hour playing with them. He always looked forward to annual family reunions and in the last 20 years developed a taste for performing, both in sharing stories, telling jokes, doing lip sync and other skits. His motto was: "Life is good!"



Family members include his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Goyette) Boucher of Laconia; two daughters, Debra (Boucher) LaPierre and Kathy (Boucher) Nyman of Tilton; a son, Alan Boucher and his wife Melissa (Ruth) Boucher of Winchester; three grandchildren, Lucas Nyman of Brighton, Mass., Kayly Nyman and partner Chris Wendelboe of Ashland, and Adam LaPierre of Tilton; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Wendelboe of Ashland; and a sister, Louise (Boucher) Durant of Arcadia, Fla.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Boucher; and two sisters, Pearl (Boucher) Fysh and Lorraine (Boucher) Harriman.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin, followed by burial in St. Kieran Cemetery.



A public celebration of life reception is planned for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Laconia VFW, 143 Court St., and everyone is welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the LRGH Community Wellness Center, 22 Strafford St., Laconia, N.H. 03246.



Visit an online guestbook at





