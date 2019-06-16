Joshua J. Lariviere, 39, of Londonderry, NH passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 6, 1980 in Lancaster, NH the beloved son of Diane Lariviere. Joshua truly loved his family especially, the love of his life Paula, their children and grandchildren. He was a guy who was larger than life with an even bigger heart. He had an amazing smile, sarcastic wit and contagious laugh. He would do anything for anyone any time any place. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and overall just being outdoors. Joshua enjoyed spending time with his hockey family and held his Berlin Brothers close to his heart. He was proud to be an electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union.
He is survived by his mother Diane Lariviere, his "wife" Paula Frederick, his two children, Sydney Lariviere and Joshua Lariviere Jr., three step children, Courtney Healy her husband Chris, Meghan and Ian DeLorme, two grandchildren, Autumn and Christopher, his aunts and uncles, Ronald and Dorothy Lariviere and James and Jody Lariviere, his god mother, Karen Manfredi, his cousins, Matthew, Cameron, Emma and Chad as well as his beloved dogs, Freya and Rollo.
Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6 - 8pm at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Private graveside services will be held at the family lot in Berlin, NH. To send a condolence or for more information please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019