NASHUA - Joshua Lee Parsons, 26, of Nashua and formerly of Merrimack, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 18, 1992, he was the son of Stephen and Karen (Longo) Parsons of Wilton.
In 2011, he graduated from Merrimack High School.
Josh enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard after graduation and served until he was medically discharged in 2017.
In addition to his parents, Josh will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Brianna (Hough) Parsons; six siblings, Nicole Parsons of Nashua, Renee and her husband Daniel Carbone of North Chelmsford, Mass., Joseph Parsons of Chester, Anna Parsons of Nashua, Ramon Michaud of Maine, and Stephen Parsons of Wilton; two nephews, Dominic and Daniel Carbone; his grandmother Agatha Michaud of Connecticut; his best friend and beloved support dog, Gunner; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Omar Michaud.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Post 98, The American Legion, 43 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Sister's Wish, c/o Amy Sevigny, 10 Sabrina Lane, Springvale, Maine 04083 or online at www.thesisterswish.org
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2019