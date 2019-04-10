AUBURN - Joshua Mark Lunderville, 29, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in his home in Auburn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Mark Lunderville.
Born on Feb. 21, 1990, he is the son of Jerry and Jacquelyn Lunderville.
During his life Joshua loved the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and inseparable from his dog, Ziva.
Family members include his father Jerry Lunderville; his mother Jacquelyn Lunderville; a brother, James Lunderville; and half-brothers Jerry II and John Lunderville.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, April 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. All services will be held in French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help pay for funeral services. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019