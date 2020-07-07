Joshua Thomas Husarik Rand, 19, of Candia, NH, died July 3, 2020, after a long battle with depression.
Born in Cleveland, OH on May 15, 2001, he was the son of Scott Rand and Nancy Husarik. He resided in Candia most of his life.
Joshua graduated from Trinity High School, Class of 2019. He attended the University of Maine.
He was a member of Manchester Christian Church.
Joshua will be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed sports, especially golf, and hiking in the outdoors. He loved spending time at Green Lake, ME. Joshua will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable young man.
In addition to his beloved parents of Candia, family members include his brother, Joel Rand of Silver Spring, MD; his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Beverly Rand of Silver Spring, MD; his maternal grandmother, Sally Husarik, of Leesburg, FL; several uncles, aunts, and cousins; and many dear friends.
Services: Calling hours are Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness- New Hampshire, 85 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301, or www.naminh.org
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
