Joshua Thomas Husarik Rand
2001 - 2020
Joshua Thomas Husarik Rand, 19, of Candia, NH, died July 3, 2020, after a long battle with depression.

Born in Cleveland, OH on May 15, 2001, he was the son of Scott Rand and Nancy Husarik. He resided in Candia most of his life.

Joshua graduated from Trinity High School, Class of 2019. He attended the University of Maine.

He was a member of Manchester Christian Church.

Joshua will be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed sports, especially golf, and hiking in the outdoors. He loved spending time at Green Lake, ME. Joshua will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable young man.

In addition to his beloved parents of Candia, family members include his brother, Joel Rand of Silver Spring, MD; his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Beverly Rand of Silver Spring, MD; his maternal grandmother, Sally Husarik, of Leesburg, FL; several uncles, aunts, and cousins; and many dear friends.

Services: Calling hours are Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness- New Hampshire, 85 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301, or www.naminh.org.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
July 6, 2020
Scott and Nancy, we are so sorry. We wish you peace and will keep you in our hearts and prayers.
Becky, Dan, Max Coughlin
Friend
July 6, 2020
We are so terribly sad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathleen Bemiss
Friend
July 6, 2020
In loving memory❤ Rest in sweet peace.
Olivia Leclerc
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Scott: so very sorry to learn of your son's passing. I'm sure he's in a better place now. Regards,
Julia Schappals
Julia Schappals
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Thinking of all of you and praying for strength and peace.
Cara Procek
July 6, 2020
Ms Husarik, I am so very sorry to learn about Josh. You and your family have my deepest sympathies. So sorry Joel for the loss of your brother.
Maureen ODonnell
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Dr. Husarik and family. Please outreach if you need anything. I will keep Joshua and your whole family in my prayers.
Melissa Taylor
Coworker
