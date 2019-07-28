JoyAnna Yanka Deneva Winslow, 12, of Center Barnstead, passed away into the arms of Jesus suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born on April 24, 2007, in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, she was the beloved daughter of Glenn and Mary (Meserve) Winslow of Center Barnstead.
JoyAnna was welcomed with open hearts into the Winslow family on August 6, 2014, and since that time, she grew into a tremendous young lady that touched countless lives wherever she went without ever uttering even one word. She absolutely loved being with people, attending church, eating, smiling and music to name a few things. All of these things brought her great joy. She was blessed to be a part of Barnstead Elementary School, especially the fifth-grade class she was in this past school year.
She loved hearing God's word read to her. One of her favorite verses was: "Since then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above not on earthly things." Colossians 3:1-2
She was predeceased by a sister, Zoey Winslow, in 2014 as well as her maternal grandmother, Linda Meserve in 2012.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Amy Lyons of Concord, Brittany Thorn and her husband Christian of Gilmanton Iron Works, Madelyn Collomy and her husband Mitchell of W. Baldwin, Maine, Grace Winslow of Whitinsville, Mass., Edward Winslow, Elisha Winslow, Jonathan Winslow, Jeremiah Winslow, Nicole Winslow, Meira Winslow, AnnaBella "Peppy" Winslow and Rosalinda Winslow, all of Center Barnstead; paternal grandparents, Jon and Shirley Winslow of Deerfield; maternal grandfather, David Meserve of Freedom; as well as many nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.
SERVICES: A celebration of JoyAnna's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Park Street Baptist Church, 11 Park Street, Pittsfield. This date marks the five-year anniversary of JoyAnna coming to America and joining the Winslow family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in JoyAnna's name to Reece's Rainbow at reecesrainbow.org, a nonprofit that helps fund international adoptions of special needs children for families.
The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019