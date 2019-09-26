Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 575 Candia Rd Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Joyce C. (Cook) "Cookie" Fournier, 65, of Manchester, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, in the Hackett Hill Center after a lengthy illness.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 30, 1953, she was the daughter of William and Marion (Foley) Cook. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Educated in the local school system, she graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1972.



She worked many years as an aircraft engine manufacturer for General Electric in Hooksett and also served as the chairperson of the GE Activities Committee.



With her tender heart, Joyce was the epitome of a caregiver, always putting others first. She enjoyed entertaining and sharing her culinary delights.



Joyce was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church where she taught CCD classes for many years.



She will be remembered fondly as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, daughter, sister and friend.



She was predeceased by her son Richard "Buddy" Fournier in 1996; her sisters, Mary Mitchell and Patricia Maloney; her brothers, William, Robert and John Cook; her niece, Catherine (Maloney) Trimble; and her great-niece, Hannah Mitchell.



Family members include her daughters, Sheri Skora and her husband Christopher of Loudon, and Holly Fournier-McLeod and her husband Fred of Manchester; her grandchildren, Alexis, Austin and Christopher Skora, all of Loudon; her brother, Charles Cook of Manchester; her sister, Barbara Roy of Wallingford, Vt.; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday Sept. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 114 Perimeter Road, Units G & H, Nashua, N.H. 03063 or the Special Olympics-New Hampshire, 650 Elm St., Room 200, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



Condolences may be offered at



