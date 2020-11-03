1/1
Joyce D. Allard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce D. Allard, 86, of Derry, NH, died November 1, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. She had worked as a cardiology transcripter at the Elliot Hospital until 2006 and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

> She's survived by three grandchildren, Ryan Waterman, Stephen Waterman , and Rachel Smith; and her sister, Opal Thibado. She was predeceased by husband Donald R. Allard, daughter, Leslie Waterman, and siblings, Kenneth DeBoard and Vicki Proulx.

> Private burial in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting with arrangements. For more information visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved