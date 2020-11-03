Joyce D. Allard, 86, of Derry, NH, died November 1, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. She had worked as a cardiology transcripter at the Elliot Hospital until 2006 and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
> She's survived by three grandchildren, Ryan Waterman, Stephen Waterman , and Rachel Smith; and her sister, Opal Thibado. She was predeceased by husband Donald R. Allard, daughter, Leslie Waterman, and siblings, Kenneth DeBoard and Vicki Proulx.
> Private burial in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting with arrangements. For more information visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com