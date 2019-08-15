MOORELAND, Okla. - Joyce Laree (Page) Moore, 86, of Nichols, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas after a brief illness.
Born on March 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Stanley Page and Florence Young Page. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Edward Moore; and four brothers, Duane Page, Larry Page, Gilbert Page and Roger Page.
A native of Mooreland, she was a homemaker and a member of Nichols Baptist Church.
Family members include her five children, Keith Moore of Ormond Beach, Fla., Kevin Moore of Manchester, N.H., Karen Eastman of Barnstead, N.H., Kelly Moore of Nashville, Tenn., and Kendell Moore of Milford, N.H.; a sister, Jo Brooks of Edison, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, Ill. 60504 or [email protected]
Condolences may be left at www.ricketsonfuneralhome.com.
Ricketson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 15, 2019