Joyce M. (Decato) Czaja, age 87, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center in Manchester where she had resided for the last two years. She was predeceased by her husband Ignal L. Czaja and her son, Joseph S. Czaja, two brothers, William and Richard Decato and her sister, Deloris Purington.



Joyce was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian Decato and was born in Unity. She grew up in Waltham, MA. Her family later moved to Manchester, where she married and raised a family.



Over the years, Joyce worked as a florist at Dixieland in Bedford, Computer Vision and Rockwell Automation. She also greatly loved reading and crocheting.



Joyce is survived by her two children, Daniel Czaja and his wife, Darleen and Cathy Moody and her husband, Patrick; five grandchildren, Scott, Steven and Stephanie Moody, David Czaja and his wife, Tiffany and Nicole Rosario and her husband, Kelvin; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Greene and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Czaja.



ARRANGEMENTS: A Graveside Service for Joyce will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, Goffstown Back Road, Goffstown at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are welcomed to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joyce's memory to the Easter Seals, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.



To view Joyce's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

