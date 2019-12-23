December 27, 1936 - December 2, 2019
"Is it truthful, helpful, kind, and necessary?" Joyce Marie would ask her two daughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer, and four grandsons, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Tyler, and Daniel.
This was her way of doing a "Motive check." Joyce Marie's being inspired goodness in all those around her. She took her virtuous spirit to our communities and empowered those who wished to change their lives for better.
Through her illustrative poetry written across six decades she expressed her love for adventure, courage, and generosity. She invoked a connection with her spirit animal, the butterfly, embracing the necessity of each life stage; the cocoon phase, the messy and uncertain process of metamorphosis, and the butterfly's final colorful glory.
A favorite song echoed her physical journey: "Anthem", by Leonard Cohen. Joyce Marie's steadfast perseverance after the ravages of ovarian and breast cancers is embodied in the lyrics:
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack in everything
That's how the light gets in.
A service for Joyce Marie will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Manchester, NH on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice House in Concord are welcome.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 23, 2019