Joyce Roberts Smith
1950 - 2020
Joyce Roberts Smith, 70, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Manchester, NH. She was born on May 1, 1950 to the late Arnold A. Roberts and Helen C. Veziris Roberts in Manchester, NH.

Joyce grew up in Manchester and spent much of her life there. Joyce graduated from West High and then attended Saint Anselm College Nursing School. Joyce also earned her Master's Degree in Gerontological Nursing from University of Lowell. Seeking new horizons, Joyce moved to California in the early 1990s where she was by employed by Kaiser Permanente. Joyce returned to Manchester in 2006 after her Mother passed away to take care of her aging father.

Joyce was an intelligent, caring person and a wonderful mother to her son, Tyler. She enjoyed good food, great music, the company of her closest friends and family and most of all, spending time at the beach. Joyce had an eye for design which showed in her home and personal style. Joyce loved caring for the elderly through her work as a nurse.

Joyce was predeceased by her mother, Helen C. Roberts, and father, Arnold A. Roberts and her beloved sister, Sharon R. Roberts all of Manchester, NH.

Among many friends and neighbors, she will be remembered and missed deeply by her loving son, Tyler, daughter-in-law, Stephanie and her closest and most dedicated friend Betsy Regan.

SERVICES: A private memorial gathering will take place with close friends and family at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Anselm School of Nursing.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Joyce's online tribute, send condolences to her family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
We were fortunate to have Joyce as our neighbor, and she will be dearly missed. Our deepest sympathy to Tyler and her family members.
Tina and Dan
Christina Melanson
Neighbor
