RUMNEY - Joyce Ruth (Cutting) Coursey, 93, of Rumney, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, with her family by her side after a brief illness.
Born in Warren on Nov. 24, 1926, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Margaret (Dyer) Cutting.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Coursey, who died in July of 1995; and her daughter, Barbara.
Family members include her children, Patrick Coursey, Beverly Merrill, Sandy Lee, William "Butch" Kramer and Gordon F. Coursey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Highland Cemetery, Rumney.
Memorial donations may be made to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, P.O. Box 173, Holderness, N.H. 03245.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are in charge of arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 5, 2019