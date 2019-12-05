Joyce ruth (Cutting) Coursey (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce ruth (Cutting) Coursey.
Service Information
Mayhew Funeral Home
12 Landgon Street
Plymouth, NH
03264
(603)-536-3163
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mayhew Funeral Home
12 Landgon Street
Plymouth, NH 03264
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUMNEY - Joyce Ruth (Cutting) Coursey, 93, of Rumney, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, with her family by her side after a brief illness.

Born in Warren on Nov. 24, 1926, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Margaret (Dyer) Cutting.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Coursey, who died in July of 1995; and her daughter, Barbara.

Family members include her children, Patrick Coursey, Beverly Merrill, Sandy Lee, William "Butch" Kramer and Gordon F. Coursey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Highland Cemetery, Rumney.

Memorial donations may be made to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, P.O. Box 173, Holderness, N.H. 03245.

Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are in charge of arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.