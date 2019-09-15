Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Sue Marie Malley. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Sue Marie (Carpenter) Malley crossed the threshold to eternity with Our Lord on 9th September 2019. As she was passing from pulmonary and cardiac issues, background music of "Ave Maria" was playing, and she mouthed the words silently till the song ended, then she died peacefully.



Beloved Wife, loving Mother and dear friend to so many, Joyce was an accomplished trained singer who was often admired for her voice quality and skills. She was the daughter of Bill & Dorothy (McMaster) Carpenter, born in Gallup, N.M., and lived most of her younger life in the Southwest before settling in her final home in New Hampshire 26 years ago.



She was a small-business owner who taught keypunch operations, a bookkeeper & accountant, a residential property manager and - best of all - loving helpmate and caring Mother.



She is predeceased by her parents, Bill & Dorothy Carpenter, sister Patricia Brandt, daughter Cynthia Louise Harvey, and grandson Eddy Trujeque.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James (Jim) H. M. Malley (USMA '62) and his children James M. Malley and Julie M. Skelton (Rhett Skelton) and her family, Joyce's daughter Jennifer Norrid, Joyce's other sister Kathleen Griffin and her brother William (Bill) Carpenter and their families as well as Cindy's son and daughter John Harvey Jr. and Lisa Harvey, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.



In addition to her music, she was an accomplished acrylic painter of birds, animals and typical scenic New Hampshire. Even more, she was an avid storyteller who enjoyed sharing tales of her exciting life and experiences. She spent her childhood years growing up on a family dairy farm in Southern New Mexico ... caring for and milking cows, cleaning out stables, and she particularly enjoyed accompanying her Dad as he delivered milk from a horse-drawn milk cart. Much later in her life, after marrying Jim, she enjoyed travelling with him to other countries, mostly in Western Europe (Great Britain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany [several times], Austria and Italy) but also Quebec City in Canada, Cozumel in Mexico, and various islands in the Caribbean. What a transition!



SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 10-11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the West Point Cemetery, US Military Academy, New York, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to New Hampshire Catholic Charities, New Hampshire Food Bank, Community Hospice House (210 Naticook Road, Merrimack NH 03054), or to Breathe NH, 145 Hollis St, Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to







