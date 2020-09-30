1/1
Judith A. Doyon
1953 - 2020
Judith A. Doyon, 67, of Hooksett, died peacefully, at her home, on September 27, 2020, in the company of her loving husband.

Born in Manchester on May 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. Chalbeck and Phyllis I. (Eastman) Kimball.

Judy was a graduate of Memorial High School, class of 1972, and worked for General Electric for 35 years before retiring in 2016.

Judy enjoyed life, especially when she was cruising, going on motorcycle rides, co-hosting their famous summer parties, and spending time with friends around her pool. She loved people, had the most infectious laugh and an open heart. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving family members include her husband of 27 years, Richard Doyon of Hooksett; four brothers, Kevin Chalbeck and wife Brenda of Deerfield, Dennis Kimball and wife Tammy of Deerfield, Paul Kimball and wife Dianne of Deerfield, and Matthew Kimball of Deerfield; and many nieces and nephews who include Heather and Mark Chalbeck, and Natalie Brusso, who she was very close to. She was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, David Chalbeck.

A Celebration of Life will take place outdoors at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 4th at Judy's residence. Guest are asked to dress casual and weather appropriate. Please bring your own chairs. Face coverings are required, as well as the practice of social distancing. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Judy's residence
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
September 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss.... What a great personality she was. Always a smile when we'd meet. Heaven gained an angel. Keeping you and your family in thoughts and prayers.
Phyllis Hemeon
Friend
September 29, 2020
Judy I will miss you and your wonderful laugh
Dennis Palmer
Family Friend
September 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of your great loss. Please accept my sincere sympathy. May your memories with her bring you solace .
Ray Morin
Friend
