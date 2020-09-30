Judith A. Doyon, 67, of Hooksett, died peacefully, at her home, on September 27, 2020, in the company of her loving husband.
Born in Manchester on May 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. Chalbeck and Phyllis I. (Eastman) Kimball.
Judy was a graduate of Memorial High School, class of 1972, and worked for General Electric for 35 years before retiring in 2016.
Judy enjoyed life, especially when she was cruising, going on motorcycle rides, co-hosting their famous summer parties, and spending time with friends around her pool. She loved people, had the most infectious laugh and an open heart. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.
Surviving family members include her husband of 27 years, Richard Doyon of Hooksett; four brothers, Kevin Chalbeck and wife Brenda of Deerfield, Dennis Kimball and wife Tammy of Deerfield, Paul Kimball and wife Dianne of Deerfield, and Matthew Kimball of Deerfield; and many nieces and nephews who include Heather and Mark Chalbeck, and Natalie Brusso, who she was very close to. She was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, David Chalbeck.
A Celebration of Life will take place outdoors at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 4th at Judy's residence. Guest are asked to dress casual and weather appropriate. Please bring your own chairs. Face coverings are required, as well as the practice of social distancing. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.