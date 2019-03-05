Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. (Dailey) Frost. View Sign

CONCORD - Judith A. (Dailey) Frost, 61, of Concord, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 4, 2019.



She was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Lowell, Mass.



Judy worked as a Purchasing Manager for 35 years at Gemini Valve in Raymond, and was also the owner of Fox Ace Hardware in Penacook for nearly 20 years.



Judy is survived by her son Daniel, his wife Jennifer and their son, Jordan Frost of Sandown; her daughter, Colleen Cintron and husband Jason of Fort Myers, Fla.; her brothers Robert Dailey of Quincy, Mass., J. Richard (Joan) Dailey of Tyngsboro, Mass., Alan (Lynne) Dailey of Lowell, Mass., and her sisters Donna Dailey of Lowell, Mass. and Linda (Doug) Barbo of Reading, Mass.; her Godfather Robert "Ziggy" (Terry) Burns of Dracut, Mass., and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Shelia (Burns) Dailey, and her husband of 35 years, Robert W. Frost.



She loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandson. She was an avid reader and enjoyed yoga, reiki, and cooking. She will be remembered for her strength, courage, and positive attitude.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m at Wendell Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington St., Penacook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord VNA and Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth.

CONCORD - Judith A. (Dailey) Frost, 61, of Concord, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 4, 2019.She was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Lowell, Mass.Judy worked as a Purchasing Manager for 35 years at Gemini Valve in Raymond, and was also the owner of Fox Ace Hardware in Penacook for nearly 20 years.Judy is survived by her son Daniel, his wife Jennifer and their son, Jordan Frost of Sandown; her daughter, Colleen Cintron and husband Jason of Fort Myers, Fla.; her brothers Robert Dailey of Quincy, Mass., J. Richard (Joan) Dailey of Tyngsboro, Mass., Alan (Lynne) Dailey of Lowell, Mass., and her sisters Donna Dailey of Lowell, Mass. and Linda (Doug) Barbo of Reading, Mass.; her Godfather Robert "Ziggy" (Terry) Burns of Dracut, Mass., and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Shelia (Burns) Dailey, and her husband of 35 years, Robert W. Frost.She loved spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandson. She was an avid reader and enjoyed yoga, reiki, and cooking. She will be remembered for her strength, courage, and positive attitude.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m at Wendell Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington St., Penacook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord VNA and Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth. Funeral Home Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home

42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

(603) 753-4991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close