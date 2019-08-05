Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. (Morneau) Grieco. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Burial 10:00 AM New Cemetery on the Plain Windham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAMPSTEAD - Judith A. (Morneau) Grieco, 75, of Hampstead, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass.



Born in Derry on May 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Hoisington) Morneau. She resided in Hampstead since 2002, formerly living in Windham.



Judy enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending her summers camping with her family. She loved spending time quilting and she was always eager to attend recitals and sporting events for her grandchildren.



Family members include her husband, John A. Grieco Jr. of Hampstead; her daughter, Robyn Harris and her husband Brian of Windham; three grandchildren, Emily Harris and her fiance Tyler Cady of Derry, Abby Harris and Ethan Harris, both of Windham; her brother, Richard Morneau and his wife Sue of Plaistow; and nieces and nephews.



Judy was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Morneau, Brenda Levesque and Dorothy Shorey.



.



SERVICES: Following cremation, her burial will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in New Cemetery on the Plain, Windham. After the burial, we hope friends and family can join us for a celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Transplant Division of Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, Mass. 01805.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is in charge of arrangements.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

HAMPSTEAD - Judith A. (Morneau) Grieco, 75, of Hampstead, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass.Born in Derry on May 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Hoisington) Morneau. She resided in Hampstead since 2002, formerly living in Windham.Judy enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending her summers camping with her family. She loved spending time quilting and she was always eager to attend recitals and sporting events for her grandchildren.Family members include her husband, John A. Grieco Jr. of Hampstead; her daughter, Robyn Harris and her husband Brian of Windham; three grandchildren, Emily Harris and her fiance Tyler Cady of Derry, Abby Harris and Ethan Harris, both of Windham; her brother, Richard Morneau and his wife Sue of Plaistow; and nieces and nephews.Judy was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Morneau, Brenda Levesque and Dorothy Shorey.SERVICES: Following cremation, her burial will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in New Cemetery on the Plain, Windham. After the burial, we hope friends and family can join us for a celebration of life.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Transplant Division of Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, Mass. 01805.Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is in charge of arrangements.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close