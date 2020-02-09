Judith A. (Richards) Lee, 78, of Manchester, died Feb. 6, 2020, at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was born in Portland, Maine, on May 15, 1941, to Henry and Dorothea (Hill) Richards Sr. She grew up in Portland and lived in Bedford and Manchester for many years.
Judith was a secretary in the Bedford School District for many years and retired in 2006. She enjoyed time spent with her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very caring and giving person and was considered a mother to many.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward H. Lee of Manchester; three children, Deborah A. Tremblay and husband, Brian, of Goffstown, Donna L. Dennis and husband, Timon, of Weare, and Thomas M. Lee and wife, Kari, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Heather Finnigan, Daniel Tremblay, Nathan Dennis, Kaitlin Dennis and Victoria Lee; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry H. Richards Jr. of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; and cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends she considered family.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 9, 2020