MANCHESTER - Judith A. (Colby) Mafera, 71, passed away on February 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Judi was born on February 11, 1948 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of Kenneth C. Colby and Rita M. (Houle) Colby.



Judi graduated from Manchester High School West in 1966 and went on to work at the Velcro Companies where she retired after 42 years of dedicated service. Judi enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting, sewing, painting, which is where her talent really shined through, playing bingo, reading, movies and doing crossword puzzles. Judi always had a beautiful, welcoming smile for everyone she met.



She was predeceased by her mother, Rita M. (Houle) Colby in 2013. She leaves behind one daughter, Jennifer A. Page, two brothers, Larry Colby and his wife Marilee Cyr Colby of Gilsum, NH, and Patrick C. Colby of Cocoa, FL and sister-in-law, Marie (Morra) Colby, of Bedford, NH, one niece, Lisa M. (Colby) Turski of Bedford, NH and nephew-in-law Todd R. Turski, one nephew, Travis Colby and his wife Michelle Colby of Warren, RI, one grand nephew, Todd P. Turski, and two grand nieces Sienna Colby and Eliana Colby. Judi will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



SERVICES: Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester Street (Corner of Beech Street) Manchester, NH. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a short service in the funeral home immediately following at 7 p.m.



Donations can be made in Judi's honor to the ASPCA or Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence in Judi's online guestbook please visit



285 Manchester Street

Manchester , NH 03103-5210

(603) 624-4845

