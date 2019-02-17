Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Biddeford, ME Judy was the daughter of the late Robert Jannelle. She was a graduate of Merrimack High School and later attended flight attendant training school.



For many years, Judy was a child daycare provider and in later years, she worked for the Meals-On-Wheels Program.



Judy loved everything outdoors, especially gardening. She was an avid animal-lover and also enjoyed her bird-feeders.



She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Saltmarsh and her brother, Stephen Jannelle.



She is survived by her two children: Reagan Saltmarsh of Londonderry and Beau Saltmarsh and his wife Whitney of Chichester. She also leaves her two grandsons, Damien and Jordan, her mother-in-law, Susan Saltmarsh of Pembroke and her dogs, Sadie and Loki.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit







