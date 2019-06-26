MANCHESTER - Judith A. Thorgerson, 59, of Manchester, died June 18, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 9, 1959, she was the daughter of Shirley (Johnson) Thorgerson.
She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and attended local schools.
Judith loved the outdoors, especially fishing. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She was fond of her nieces and nephews who brought her endless pride and joy. She was a great friend to many people, who enjoyed her captivating smile and sunny personality. Judith will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know her.
Family members include two brothers, Thomas A. Thorgerson and his companion, Angela Viglione, and Gary P. Thorgerson and his wife, Valarie, all of New Boston; a sister, Carla Thorgerson; three nephews, Tyler Bellotte, Patrick Thorgerson, and Thomas P. Thorgerson; a niece, Meaghan Thorgerson; and a great-nephew, Jacoby Lacroix.
She was predeceased by a niece, Shawna Viglione.
.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday, July 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, at a later date.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019