Judith Ann (Kenney) Rosenkrans passed away on May 1, 2020.
She was born in Dover, NH on September 21, 1946 to Charles H and Florence (MacDonnell) Kenney of South Berwick, Maine.
She was a hairdresser at George Hairstylists in Dover and Carousel Beauty Salon in Manchester, NH.
Jude lived for her family and was known for her free spirit and kind heart.
Jude was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Charles Kenney and Donnell Kenney; and nephew, Matthew Kenney.
She leaves behind her husband, Stephen Rosenkrans, of Manchester, NH; daughter, Stephanie (Rosenkrans) Daskal and husband Thomas, of Hooksett; daughter, Rebecca (Rosenkrans) Stuart and husband William of Loudon, and children: Jessica, Billy and wife Cheyenne, Megan, Nicholas, Madeline, Grace, Alexander and Ella. She's also survived by brothers, Michael Kenney and wife Polly, and Malcolm Kenney and wife Sallyann; sister, Connie (Kenney) Meeks and many nieces and nephews.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Judith's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.