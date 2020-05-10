Judith Ann (Kenney) Rosenkrans
1946 - 2020
Judith Ann (Kenney) Rosenkrans passed away on May 1, 2020.

She was born in Dover, NH on September 21, 1946 to Charles H and Florence (MacDonnell) Kenney of South Berwick, Maine.

She was a hairdresser at George Hairstylists in Dover and Carousel Beauty Salon in Manchester, NH.

Jude lived for her family and was known for her free spirit and kind heart.

Jude was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Charles Kenney and Donnell Kenney; and nephew, Matthew Kenney.

She leaves behind her husband, Stephen Rosenkrans, of Manchester, NH; daughter, Stephanie (Rosenkrans) Daskal and husband Thomas, of Hooksett; daughter, Rebecca (Rosenkrans) Stuart and husband William of Loudon, and children: Jessica, Billy and wife Cheyenne, Megan, Nicholas, Madeline, Grace, Alexander and Ella. She's also survived by brothers, Michael Kenney and wife Polly, and Malcolm Kenney and wife Sallyann; sister, Connie (Kenney) Meeks and many nieces and nephews.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Judith's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Steve, my sincerest condolences on the passing of your wife. I remember her well even though I haven't seen you folks since I worked summers at the Tracking Station. I will keep her and you in my thoughts and prayers.
Kerry Steckowych, Esq.
Friend
May 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of use's passing. We remember her as a fine loving person when we were all involved in activities in Candia. RIP Jude. Rene and Fayne Leclerc
Rene' LeClerc
Friend
May 9, 2020
Speaking on the behalf of the whole family of her brother Michael Kenney , we are all saddened by the loss of Judy & we would like to give Steve ,Stephanie & last but not least Becca our love and support & if you need anything or someone to talk to please fill free to call Me or Mike or anyone in the family! We are here for you !!! We Love you all in this crazy painful time of life ! Judy was always the toughest kenney woman & most loving to me every time I ever saw my aunt I will always keep her close to my heart !!!!
David Kenney
Family
May 9, 2020
No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Lots of hugs to you and your family. Ded D
Deb Donovan
Friend
