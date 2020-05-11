Judith Baker Palmer, 79 of Pembroke, NH passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 from natural causes at the Nevins Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Methuen, MA after a brief hospital stay. She was born on June 14, 1940 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Merton O. Baker and Alice (Blanchard) Baker of Barre, MA. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Carleton Palmer. She is lovingly survived by her children, Jennifer Palmer Glendon, of Newburyport, MA (formally of Boxford, MA), William (Bill) Palmer and his wife, Stacy (Sanborn) Palmer of Loudon, NH, her adoring grandchildren, Jordan and Camryn Glendon, Madison and Cole Palmer and her kind and compassionate long term companion, Pierre Paille. She is also predeceased by her older brother Richard Baker, sister-in-law Carol Baker and her niece and goddaughter, Laurie Bartholomae. Judy leaves behind her loving brother, Merton Baker, her niece, Vicki Baker and husband Tim, her nephew, Dr. Rick Baker and her nephew, Scott Baker.
Judy, a long time resident of Pembroke, NH lived mostly as a homemaker with the beautiful view of Plausawa Valley Country Club. She spent her earlier years at The University of Massachusetts where she met her husband, Carleton and later graduated from Salter Secretarial School in Worcester, MA before becoming a medical transcriptionist. Judy and Carl married in 1964 and settled into their careers which first landed them in Glens Falls, NY and later, Marblehead, MA. Judy worked at Lynn Union Hospital and enjoyed friendships they made in Marblehead taking occasional sailing trips around the New England area. Judy and Carl enjoyed golfing and the game of Bridge as well as the lifelong friends they made at PVCC. She had a great love of nature and studied Natural History during her time in college. Forever memorable were the times she spent at at her parent's cottages at Lake Massapoag with her children and family. Camp was a place where she enjoyed sailing, waterskiing, fishing and working as a camp counselor in her younger years. Judy had a strong sense of family and made it a point to keep in touch by hosting a family reunion each year with extended family. She truly enjoyed the music of her brother Mert accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law, and watching her young grandchildren dance. After becoming a widow, Judy found happiness once again with her doting and helpful companion, Pierre Paille. The two traveled the New England area and Canada visiting relatives and enriching the lives of those around them. Judy was actively involved in her local community, participating in social groups and clubs which became increasingly important as the years went on. Her religious faith was also very dear to her. During her time in Pembroke, Judy volunteered with The Welcome Wagon, Boy Scouts, Congregational Church day camp and at Concord Hospital. She was very proud to be a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and felt it was important to honor the legacy her ancestors left behind. Judy had quite a competitive edge when it came to playing Scrabble and Rummikub; was rare she could be beat. An incredibly kind, caring and loving, daughter, mother and grandmother, Judy was always very generous with her time and thoughtfulness and greatly enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, May, 13th. Judith will be buried beside her husband at the Pembroke Hill Cemetery in Pembroke, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests scholarship donations to be sent to Buntin-Rumford-Webster Chapter DAR, Judy's local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, Attn: Connie Guerin 62 Lakeshore Drive Northwood, NH 03261.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Judith Baker Palmer.
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.