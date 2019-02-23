Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Brigid (McCarthy) Winship. View Sign

Judith Brigid (McCarthy) Winship, 76, of West Boxford passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Sutton Hill Center. Judith was born on January 27, 1943, the daughter of the late John F. and Hannah (McLaughlin) McCarthy.



Born in Boston, Judith spent her early childhood in Hingham, Mass., until the death of her parents when she was 14 years old. Following their passing, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Paula Mealy and Dr. Robert Mealy of Taunton and Sagamore Beach. She graduated from Taunton High School and went on to Laboure College in Dorchester, Mass., where she earned her nursing degree. She subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration from Lesley College in Cambridge. Judith spent her career caring for others, first as a nurse and discharge planner at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital for many years, and then as a certified nurse case manager for Crawford and Company, and Wellpoint/Unicare.



Judith loved animals and was never without at least one cat and dog by her side. She also loved the outdoors and was happiest spending time in her garden, or walking with her golden retriever, Finnegan. An avid golfer, Judith also participated in many local golf leagues over the years.



Judith is survived by her husband, Mark Winship, of West Boxford; her children, Mark Winship, Jr., of Dracut, Sally Winship Comollo of Holliston, Christine Winship of Allston, and Kevin Winship of West Boxford; as well as her grandchildren, Ryder Comollo and Kai Comollo of Holliston. She also leaves behind a sister, Hannah McCarthy and her husband Phil Rutledge of Amherst, New Hampshire, nieces Kathleen Chardavoyne and her husband Mark, Megan McCarthy and Annie McCarthy. And, of course, her dog Finn. She is predeceased by her brothers, John (Jack) X. McCarthy and Hugh Leo McCarthy, as well as her son, Patrick Henry Winship.



Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Georgetown, MA



Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.



