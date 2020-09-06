1/1
Judith D. Barrett
1936 - 2020
Judith D. Barrett, 84, of Scythe Shop Road, Elkins, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 5, 1936 in Lowell, MA and was raised by her mother and stepfather, E. Gwendolyn (Stott) and John C. Keniston.

Judy graduated from Andover High School in 1954 and attended Keene State College, the University of Chile and Colby Junior College. She had been the office manager in the infirmary at Colby Junior College and later Colby Sawyer College for over 29 years retiring in 1994.

They moved to Elkins in 1965 and spent many winters in Albuquerque, NM. Locally, Judy had been very active in many organizations. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London and taught Sunday School. She was a member of Martha Chapter OES, a 68 year member of the Blackwater Grange, a former leader of the Girl Scouts of America, Treasurer of the Elkins Ladies Benevolent Society and a member of the Andover and Wilmot Historical Societies. She and her husband hosted many walk-a-thons and received the March of Dimes Boot Award. She enjoyed stamp collecting, puzzles, game shows, crafts, knitting, crocheting, camping, snowmobiling, cooking, baking and NASCAR. Judy loved anything to do with her family, particularly her granddaughters and she and Verne traveled to all sports and musical events for their daughters and granddaughters. The holidays were her favorite and she used to like to host parties. She enjoyed traveling out west with Verne.

Judy is predeceased by siblings, Carlene and Wesley and her very special toy poodle, Jolie. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Verne E. Barrett of Elkins, NH; two daughters and spouses, Jill and Winfried Feneberg of New London and Heidi and James Marshall of Hopkinton, NH; two granddaughters, Hannah and Brittany; nieces, nephews and a special cousin, Linda Horne of Ocala, FL.

Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church of New London, 461 Main Street with The Rev. Charles Glidewell, pastor, officiating and burial will follow in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH.

Masks will be required and physical distancing is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
SEP
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church of New London
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
Judy will be missed, I know she's in heaven looking down on all of us saying "Why the fuss"? Know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Angelica Martinez
Friend
September 5, 2020
I absolutely loved Judy! She had such a fantastic, beautiful smile and laugh.
Heidi
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
my heartfelt condolences to Judy’s family.
She will live on in my heart and memories.
Dawn Pilger
Friend
September 5, 2020
Judy, my high school pal, my college roommate, God Mother to our children, a lifelong friendship, many many wonderful memories with Judy and Verne. Miss and love you, Judy. Sending love and our sympathy to Verne and the family. Bev and Shel
Bev and Shel Blanchard
Friend
September 5, 2020
Beverly Blanchard
September 5, 2020
Sherman Barrett
September 5, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. Judy was a beautiful soul. Always spoke kindly when I would see her.
Carrie Stevens
Friend
September 4, 2020
Judy paid me $10.00 to mow her lawn and the going rate at the time was $5.00. And she made me a sandwich! She told me not to tell and I never have until now. Still can hear her laugh! She was the best!
Mark West
Friend
September 4, 2020
Verne and family,
My deepest sympathies with the loss of Judy. She was such a wonderful, kind, and fun-loving person. This will be such a difficult time for you as you say good-bye but know you will see her again in heaven--for she is surely already there. Please know that you all will be in our thoughts and prayers in these most difficult time.
Love you all,
Barb Martinez
Barbara Martinez
Friend
September 4, 2020
Hannah, we are sorry to hear about your sweet Nana. Sending love, your Bakie Team 1.
Amy Macdougall
Friend
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 3, 2020
Nothing but love for her family and community. She leaves big shoes to fill. Condolences to the family.
Bob and Rita Cricenti
Friend
September 3, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Judy’s passing. She was a wonderfully kind person. We always enjoyed seeing her and Verne at the restaurant. Condolences to the family. ♥
John and Tracey MacKenna
