Judith D. Barrett, 84, of Scythe Shop Road, Elkins, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on August 5, 1936 in Lowell, MA and was raised by her mother and stepfather, E. Gwendolyn (Stott) and John C. Keniston.



Judy graduated from Andover High School in 1954 and attended Keene State College, the University of Chile and Colby Junior College. She had been the office manager in the infirmary at Colby Junior College and later Colby Sawyer College for over 29 years retiring in 1994.



They moved to Elkins in 1965 and spent many winters in Albuquerque, NM. Locally, Judy had been very active in many organizations. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London and taught Sunday School. She was a member of Martha Chapter OES, a 68 year member of the Blackwater Grange, a former leader of the Girl Scouts of America, Treasurer of the Elkins Ladies Benevolent Society and a member of the Andover and Wilmot Historical Societies. She and her husband hosted many walk-a-thons and received the March of Dimes Boot Award. She enjoyed stamp collecting, puzzles, game shows, crafts, knitting, crocheting, camping, snowmobiling, cooking, baking and NASCAR. Judy loved anything to do with her family, particularly her granddaughters and she and Verne traveled to all sports and musical events for their daughters and granddaughters. The holidays were her favorite and she used to like to host parties. She enjoyed traveling out west with Verne.



Judy is predeceased by siblings, Carlene and Wesley and her very special toy poodle, Jolie. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Verne E. Barrett of Elkins, NH; two daughters and spouses, Jill and Winfried Feneberg of New London and Heidi and James Marshall of Hopkinton, NH; two granddaughters, Hannah and Brittany; nieces, nephews and a special cousin, Linda Horne of Ocala, FL.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church of New London, 461 Main Street with The Rev. Charles Glidewell, pastor, officiating and burial will follow in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH.



Masks will be required and physical distancing is encouraged.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.



