DERRY - Judith E. "Judy" (Welford) Lecaroz, 72, formerly of Derry, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Dover Health and Rehabilitation Center, Dover.
Born in Malden, Mass., on June 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Muriel (Lundgren) Welford.
In 1965, she graduated from Malden High School.
She lived in Malden before moving to Derry in 1967.
Judy worked 10 years as an electronics inspector in quality control for Hadco Corp. in Derry.
She enjoyed flea markets, cookouts, and being surrounded by family and friends.
Family members include her son, David Lecaroz and his wife Amanda of Travelers Rest, S.C., her daughter, Michelle Short of Epping; her longtime companion of 35 years, Gary Shell of Derry, and his children, Kelly and Brent Merchant, Jason and Kayla Shell, Mark Shell, Wayne Shell, and Scott and Cyndi Shell; five grandchildren, Robert Estes Jr. and his wife Kristy, Sean Bergeron, Staci Cioffi and her husband Dani, Jackie Lecaroz, and Sami Lecaroz; and two great-grandchildren, Kyle Boardman, and Jacklin Estes.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. After cremation, private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2019