Judith E. (Bergeron) Ouellette, 75, of Weare, passed gracefully and peacefully at Catholic Medical Center on July 3, 2020.
Judy was born in Manchester on July 12, 1944, the daughter of the late Alfred and Agnes (Mulroy) Bergeron. She had worked for Energy North for many years before retiring to spend time with family and friends. Judy enjoyed summers at their home in Old Orchard Beach, ME and winters at their home in Cape Canaveral, FL. Judy's ultimate joy was spending time with family and friends - she especially thrived on making every holiday or celebration a special gathering for others. In addition to raising her own four children, she was like a second mom to many of her children's friends. Judy appreciated spending time at Jetty Park and the beach - and, her hobbies included doing crosswords, making puzzles, playing cards or games, and reading.
Judy is survived by her adoring husband of 56 years, Ronald Ouellette; three daughters, Michele Silva and her husband Todd of Weare along with their children Jillian and Jake; Karin Carson and her husband John of Weare; Nicole Rheault of Goffstown along with her two sons, Riley and Remy, as well as her son, Richard Ouellette and his wife Danielle of Durham along with their sons, Brody and Parker; her sister, Faye Allaire and her husband Albert of Sandown; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.
There will be a private family Celebration of Life and burial ceremony honoring Judy. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the The Alzheimer's Association
via https://www.alz.org/manh
