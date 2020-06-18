Judith (Judy) passed away suddenly June 5, 2020. Judy was born in Manchester, NH April 13, 1951, to Dr. Walter W. Buttrick, Jr. and Barbara (Billings) Buttrick. Judy grew up in Walpole, NH, spending her summers on Lake Sunapee at the family cottage, graduating from Fall Mountain Regional School in 1969 then went on to Sweet Briar College in Virginia, studying French. She spent her Junior year studying in France and touring Europe. Upon graduation, Judy got a summer job at the Woodbine Cottage where she met the love of her life. Judy got her teaching degree from Keene State College, completed her student teaching in Sunapee, and taught Middle School French at Kearsarge Regional School. Judy went to work for R.P. Johnson & Son where she excelled in sales and customer service. Judy was the first female member of the NH Lumbermen's Association and one of the first "Lady Lions" of the Sunapee Lions Club. Judy also was one of the founding members of the Sunapee Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Judy leaves behind her husband of 43 years Howard Sargent of Sunapee, two children and their families; Robert A. Sargent, his wife Jennifer A. (Stahl) Sargent and children; Madeline, Sophie, Liliana and Samuel, all of Hudson, NH; Katharine J. (Kate) Sargent, her partner Christopher Howe, his daughter Kaylee Howe, and Kate and Chris's children Parker, Lizzy and Annabelle, all of Goshen, NH. Her brother Mark Buttrick of Cocoa, FL, her sister Joan Buttrick of Dummerston, VT, her uncle and aunt Dr. David Buttrick and Vicky of Attleboro, MA, her brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and her father-in-law.
Judy's beautiful smile would light up a room. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her honesty and her genuine laugh. Her knowledge of the hardware business will be greatly missed as she was the "go-to" for so many.
Graveside Services will be held June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Eastman Cemetery, North Road, Sunapee, NH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sunapee Fire Department Association-EMS, P.O. Box 30, Sunapee, NH 03782.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Judy leaves behind her husband of 43 years Howard Sargent of Sunapee, two children and their families; Robert A. Sargent, his wife Jennifer A. (Stahl) Sargent and children; Madeline, Sophie, Liliana and Samuel, all of Hudson, NH; Katharine J. (Kate) Sargent, her partner Christopher Howe, his daughter Kaylee Howe, and Kate and Chris's children Parker, Lizzy and Annabelle, all of Goshen, NH. Her brother Mark Buttrick of Cocoa, FL, her sister Joan Buttrick of Dummerston, VT, her uncle and aunt Dr. David Buttrick and Vicky of Attleboro, MA, her brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and her father-in-law.
Judy's beautiful smile would light up a room. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her honesty and her genuine laugh. Her knowledge of the hardware business will be greatly missed as she was the "go-to" for so many.
Graveside Services will be held June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Eastman Cemetery, North Road, Sunapee, NH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sunapee Fire Department Association-EMS, P.O. Box 30, Sunapee, NH 03782.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.