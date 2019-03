Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Judith G. Rouleau, 78, of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 26, 2019.



Born in Manchester, Judy was the daughter of the late Richard and Elsie (Davis) Dawson. She was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Central High School. She had resided in Gilmanton for the past 8 years.



Prior to her retirement, Judy was employed as the New England Distributor Director for ServPro, a position she held for over 35 years.



She and her husband, Louis were active members of the Gilmanton Community Church. They were instrumental in the founding of the Dump Run Cafe. She also enjoyed knitting but above all else, her life revolved around her grandchildren. She made it a point to always be present at their various activities.



Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Louis W. Rouleau; her children, Michael Rouleau and his wife Kym of Hopkinton, Gregg Rouleau and his wife Cecilia of Epsom and Mary DuBois and her husband Joseph of Gilmanton. She was the loving grandmother to Jarod, Carter, Zachary, Elizabeth, Brett, Olivia, Joey and Emily. She was the sister to Lee Fitzgerald-Pierce of Coventry, VT, Richard Dawson of Chichester, Denise-Dawson-



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10 A.M. in the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Rd. in Gilmanton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



