Judith Gillis
1945 - 2020
Judith Gillis, 74, of Manchester, passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born in Plymouth, NH on June 19, 1945, daughter of the late Francis and Isabel (Boyle) Madden.

Judith was very close to her family and spent a lot of time with them. She was a lot of fun, always the life of the party, and was never afraid to say what was on her mind. She enjoyed dining at the Back Room, traveling, camping and hiking. She was always dressed to the nines. She will be missed by her family very much.

Judith is survived by her husband James Gillis, step children, Deborah Groshong, and Michael Gillis, her sister Nancy Spenard, two grandchildren, Kathleen Groshong and Ron Groshong, three great grandchildren, Morgan, Kadin and Eveline, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Badasarian and Janie Currier

Visiting hours will be held from 4PM-6PM on Wednesday June 17th at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St. Manchester. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
