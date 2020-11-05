Judith Straw Gilmore 73 of Ashland NH passed away on October 30th after a long battle with cancer. Judy graduated from Ashland High School and began a career in banking, she worked at Amoskeag Bank in Manchester NH eventually becoming the senior Vice President. Judy held various other positions in the executive banking field leading her to her retirement. During her career and throughout retirement she travelled the country and abroad for work and pleasure visiting such places as India, Mexico, Alaska, Canada, The Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, and most of the states. She enjoyed numerous family trips and gatherings, camping excursions, concert performances, golf games, Mah Jongg, cooking and good food of all types. Judy had many friends; she kept the old and made many new friends in wherever life had taken her and each one of them was special to her. Her love for her family was tremendous and she was adored and respected by her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, great nieces, and great nephews. She lived each and every day with a positive, upbeat, can do approach even during difficult times throughout her past years of treatment. Judy was pre-deceased by her parents Richard and Lumina Straw of Ashland NH and her sister Pamela Bergeron of Goffstown. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years Gerald Gilmore, her brother James Straw and wife Gail Straw, her sons Paul Gilmore, Richard Gilmore, and his wife Heidi Gilmore. Her grandchildren Danielle Gilmore, Samantha Abear, Brandon Gilmore, Kristen Gilmore, and Alyssa Gilmore. Graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday November 7th at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland NH. Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
